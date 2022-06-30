Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Issued By Raymond James

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.33 million.

