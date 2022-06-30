Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Update

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the May 31st total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTRHF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quarterhill from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS QTRHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,029. The stock has a market cap of $168.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Quarterhill has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

