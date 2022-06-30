Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Shares Acquired by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qumu were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Qumu by 341.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Qumu by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qumu in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ QUMU remained flat at $$0.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,448. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. Qumu Co. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rose Bentley bought 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares in the company, valued at $50,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 66,646 shares of company stock valued at $70,579. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

