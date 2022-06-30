QV Investors Inc. Cuts Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,105 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for 3.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Fortis worth $48,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

NYSE FTS opened at $47.51 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

