QV Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $32,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,107.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in TC Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 139,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in TC Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

TRP stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

