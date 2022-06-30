QV Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,871 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $20,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 368.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

MCK opened at $328.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.87. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

