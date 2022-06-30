QV Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,871 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $20,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 368.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MCK opened at $328.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.87. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $339.94.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.
McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.