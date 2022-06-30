QV Investors Inc. Reduces Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 764,383 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises about 4.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Suncor Energy worth $55,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

SU stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

