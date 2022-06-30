QV Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $1,810.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,110.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,246.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,760.00 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,717.69.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

