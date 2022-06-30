Rai Reflex Index (RAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.69 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.07 or 0.00015304 BTC on exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $14.46 million and $2.69 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.61 or 0.01733349 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00179216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015253 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,711,218 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

