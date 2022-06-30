Rally (RLY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.53 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $122.11 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rally has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.29 or 0.01891057 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00179270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,860,254,166 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.