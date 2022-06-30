Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading Down 6%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 7,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 658,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

PACK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Ranpak alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ranpak news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $330,797.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,464.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.