Ravencoin Classic Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $137.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $255,048.76 and $137.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,215.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,033.93 or 0.05380634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00031172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00267840 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00580481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00075578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00522862 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

