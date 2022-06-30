Raymond James Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$60.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANCTF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

