Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, an increase of 591.2% from the May 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,753. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.