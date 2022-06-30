Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Owens Corning (OC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) recently:

6/28/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $77.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $119.00.

6/14/2022 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2022 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NYSE:OC opened at $75.36 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.16.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.