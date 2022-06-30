Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,100 by Morgan Stanley

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been given a GBX 7,100 ($87.11) price target by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($94.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($103.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.33) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

