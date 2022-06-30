Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.86.

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

RRR stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.33. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,402.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 74,552 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

