Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW) Short Interest Update

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, a growth of 105.1% from the May 31st total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ RDBXW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,133. Redbox Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69.

