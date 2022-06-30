Regal Investment Fund (ASX:RF1) Declares $0.25 Final Dividend

Regal Investment Fund (ASX:RF1 – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share on Sunday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Featured Articles

