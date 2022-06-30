Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. 3,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 256,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $580.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.