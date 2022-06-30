Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Trading 2.3% Higher

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.79. 2,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 279,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLMD. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $575.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 310.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 422,982 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,053.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 238,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

