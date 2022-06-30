ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Up 2.7%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 4,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 928,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 38.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,867,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,680,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 118.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,820,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,355 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 709.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,918,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,675 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

