Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Update

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTOKY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.36) to GBX 625 ($7.67) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.50.

RTOKY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 109,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,715. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.2638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

