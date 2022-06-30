Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Plans Dividend of $0.28

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.277 per share by the energy company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26.
OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.36 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
Repsol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
