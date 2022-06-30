Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Plans Dividend of $0.28

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.277 per share by the energy company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.36 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REPYY. HSBC raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.50 ($16.49) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Repsol from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Grupo Santander lowered Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Repsol from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.50 ($15.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

