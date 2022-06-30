Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

NYSE:LUV opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

