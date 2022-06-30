Research Analysts Set Expectations for NN, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NN in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NN’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get NN alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NN has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in NN by 1,435.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NN in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in NN during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NN news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,728.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 69,495 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $191,111.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,172,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 588,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About NN (Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.