Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 161402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.2243137 EPS for the current year.

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

