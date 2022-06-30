Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 5,023 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intuit were worth $53,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $20,094,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $389.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.80. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.