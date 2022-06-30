Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $124,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 2,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $213.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

