Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Prologis worth $119,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average of $147.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

