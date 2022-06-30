Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $63.19 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of Hologic worth $63,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after buying an additional 532,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after purchasing an additional 423,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,486,000 after purchasing an additional 398,923 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after buying an additional 1,171,229 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,346,000 after purchasing an additional 404,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.43. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.