Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $74,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.12.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

