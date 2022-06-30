Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,730 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $99,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $1,127,795,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $631,278,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $139,544,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,726,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

