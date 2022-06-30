Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,402,233 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,402,233 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AT&T were worth $69,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

