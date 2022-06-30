Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,433 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Public Storage worth $59,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.64.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $311.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

Public Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.