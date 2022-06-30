Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 528 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of NIKE worth $109,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 13,438 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day moving average is $133.33.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

