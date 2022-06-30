Reviewing Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) & Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) and Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nanobiotix and Revance Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanobiotix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Revance Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Revance Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 65.85%. Given Revance Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Revance Therapeutics is more favorable than Nanobiotix.

Profitability

This table compares Nanobiotix and Revance Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A Revance Therapeutics -305.27% -273.73% -45.79%

Volatility & Risk

Nanobiotix has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Nanobiotix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nanobiotix and Revance Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanobiotix $3.13 million 39.32 -$55.61 million N/A N/A Revance Therapeutics $77.80 million 13.31 -$281.31 million ($4.04) -3.52

Nanobiotix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revance Therapeutics.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics beats Nanobiotix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nanobiotix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA in preclinical trial for the treatment of migraine, as well as a topical program for various indications; and OnabotulinumtoxinA, a biosimilar to BOTOX. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Viatris Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize onabotulinumtoxinA. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

