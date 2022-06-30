Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Price Target Cut to €25.00

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.00 ($29.79) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RXEEY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($26.60) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Rexel from €23.00 ($24.47) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of RXEEY stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 12,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195. Rexel has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $24.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

