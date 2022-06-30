RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

Shares of RH stock opened at $237.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.65 and its 200 day moving average is $370.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a one year low of $227.26 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,490 shares of company stock worth $139,875,772. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

