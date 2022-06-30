Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

RCH stock traded down C$0.98 on Thursday, reaching C$33.70. The company had a trading volume of 108,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,242. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$32.35 and a 1 year high of C$51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Poulin bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.98 per share, with a total value of C$48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,812. Also, Director Richard Lord bought 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,744.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,222,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$147,795,368.70. Insiders purchased a total of 7,350 shares of company stock worth $262,981 over the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

