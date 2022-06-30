Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Goosehead Insurance worth $34,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,237,438 over the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,193. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 295.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.88. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.