Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,104,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,243 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.94% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $82,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,094,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,209,000 after acquiring an additional 295,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,228,000 after buying an additional 2,237,714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,320,000 after buying an additional 2,580,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,813,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. 32,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.73. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 417,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

