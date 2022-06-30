Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,135 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.41% of National Vision worth $49,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,542. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

