Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 109,980 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,980 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises about 3.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 4.34% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $283,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 26,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 101,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

RBA traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $63.98. 30,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

