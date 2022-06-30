Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304,370 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.16% of Oak Street Health worth $75,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,494,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,073,270 shares in the company, valued at $51,645,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,792,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,346,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,284,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

OSH traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.