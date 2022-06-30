Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,264,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,063 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 4.88% of Grid Dynamics worth $45,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Nicolet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,669,520.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

GDYN stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. 4,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,168. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -134.77 and a beta of 1.02. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

