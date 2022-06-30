Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 170,363 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 170,363 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $60,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after buying an additional 787,670 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,506,915. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

