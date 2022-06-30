Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 6,206 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $72,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 88.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX traded down $7.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $350.53. 9,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,968. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.20 and a 200-day moving average of $484.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

