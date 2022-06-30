Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,751,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,363 shares during the quarter. Rollins comprises 1.5% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.76% of Rollins worth $131,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,174,000 after acquiring an additional 402,967 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,430,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,219,000 after acquiring an additional 144,016 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,152 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,105,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.94. 17,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,745. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

