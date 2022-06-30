Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Trading 12.5% Higher

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 114,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 151,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.65 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

