Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Trading 12.5% Higher

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 114,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 151,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market cap of C$10.65 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.
Romios Gold Resources Company Profile (CVE:RG)
Further Reading
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.